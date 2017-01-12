Police in Fife are renewing their appeal for information one month after a truck collided with a Co-Op in Kirkcaldy.

The incident took place about 2.40am on Monday December 12 in Lauder Road, causing significant damage to the building.

The six-tonne Benford Swivel Dumper had been stolen from a business premises in Hayfield Industrial Estate shortly beforehand.

The suspect is described as a man who was wearing all dark clothing and a dark helmet that had a chrome outline and a clear visor.

Detectives continue to investigate and are again appealing for the public’s help as part of this.

Detective Inspector Graeme Dursley of Kirkcaldy CID said: “We’ve conducted extensive enquiries in the local area including reviewing CCTV, making door-to-door enquiries and forensic investigations at the scene.

“At this time we’re treating the incident as a break-in though, fortunately, nothing was stolen from within the premises.

“Anyone who witnessed the truck travelling between the industrial estate and Lauder Road, who may have seen the suspect fleeing the scene, or who has information which can help is urged to get in touch.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 or make an anonymous report to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.