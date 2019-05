The remotest pub in Scotland has just acquired a rival right across the road, following a bizarre row involving its Belgian owner.

The Old Forge at Knoydart has been famous for its grand isolation, accessible only by boat or a two-day trek through the hills of Lochaber.

However, regulars have fallen out with John-Pierre Robinet – who has now set up a rival watering hole right across the road.

For the full story, see The Press and Journal website.