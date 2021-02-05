Remote teaching ‘must do better’ after parent survey finds opinion divided

Remote teaching improvement has been demanded by the Scottish Liberal Democrats leader after a local survey found one in three parents dissatisfied.

Some 34% of North East Fife parents who responded to Willie Rennie’s survey said they were unhappy with home schooling.

While most reckoned performance had improved since last year, when schools were closed from March to June, a fifth (21%) disagreed.

Mr Rennie, North East Fife MSP, said the results showed that opinion is split over remote teaching provision and more effort is needed.

School closures continue

Schools have been closed to all but the most vulnerable children and children of key workers since the beginning of this term.

A phased return is planned from February 22, with pre-school, P1-P3 pupils and a small number of senior pupils returning, but it is not yet known when other children will be back in class.

According to a report published by Education Scotland last week, schools have learned from the lockdown and are providing better remote teaching.

But Mr Rennie said: “Whilst home schooling has improved for a majority, there is still a significant number of people who feel it has not.

“No one should be left behind with their schooling at this critical time.

“With blended learning continuing for another week into February it is even more important we give schools the extra support they need to help parents who feel they need more support.

“We should be encouraged by the improvements but drive to do better and ensure that no parent feels overwhelmed or struggling while the current arrangements continue.

“These figures and responses should help inform our approach going forward and I hope that Fife Council and the Scottish Government take notice.”

Burden of work and school

The survey was completed by 161 parents.

Among the most common reasons given for being unsatisfied with provision were the burden of managing their own work with children’s education, not enough content provided and a lack of IT equipment and poor broadband making online learning difficult.

Respondents suggested there should be more live lessons and contact between teachers and both pupils and parents.

Mr Rennie said: “This survey highlights the concerns of many parents in North East Fife who are struggling to balance their work and childcare responsibilities.

“While I am pleased to see many are coping and feel things have improved, this by does not mean we cannot take the concerns of the many parents who are unhappy seriously.”

‘Most people happier’

Convener of Fife Council’s education and children’s services committee, Councillor Craig Walker, said the majority of families found home schooling better this time and that schools were ready to help where there were issues.

He said: “Most people are happier with the remote learning situation than during the first lockdown and that’s really positive news.

“If individual pupils and families are having difficulties the schools are working directly with them.

“Remote learning is more than just sitting in front of a laptop, a whole range of options are available.

“For those that are having difficulties I would urge them to reach out to head teachers and schools, who are standing by and ready to help anyone struggling.”

Schools were monitoring engagement with remote learning, he said, and proactively getting in touch with families where there were issues.

He added: “We are finding this time round that not only the teachers but in pupils and families there is more confidence in remote learning, they are prepared and have learned from the last lockdown.

“We are not complacent, though, there will always be people in a situation like this who are struggling, we don’t expect everything will be perfect.

“Nothing will replace the classroom, we all know that, but we are trying to do our best to make sure that it’s the best possible learning experience if can be in the meantime.”