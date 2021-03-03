Remote learning survey: Tell us how home schooling has been for your family

While some pupils are back to school already, home learning goes on for others until the middle of this month or beyond.

By the time P4 to P7 and secondary school pupils join their younger P1 to P3 peers back in class, they will have had more than eight weeks of remote learning – and blended learning will be adopted for S1 to S3 until the Easter holidays.

We are running a remote learning survey – which you can access here – to find out from parents and carers how the experience has been for their family.

We want to know how you feel about the teaching delivered online to your children and how you think their education and wellbeing has been affected by being out of school.

Since the start of this term in January most children and young people have learned at home, with Scotland’s schools closed to all but key workers’ children and the most vulnerable children once again.

P1 to P3 and nursery children returned to schools on February 22 and P4 to P7 classes will return full-time on March 15. All secondary pupils will return from the same date for some of their education, and full-time after the Easter holidays.

Remote learning provision is said to have improved since the first lockdown, when schools were closed from March to the summer holidays.

Teachers have had time to upskill and prepare for online lessons and thousands of IT devices and equipment have been distributed to families who otherwise would have struggled to stay in touch with schools.

But we want parents and carers to tell us what they think.

We want to know if balancing schoolwork with parents’ work or home life is a struggle or if home schooling is an opportunity to do things differently.

We want to know whether connectivity is an issue or whether you want more live lessons.

We want to know whether you are worried about your children’s mental health, or if your children are thriving learning at home.

For those with children who should have been sitting exams in May, we want to know how you feel about the alternative assessment model developed by the Scottish Qualifications Authority.

The survey should take less than 10 minutes to complete and findings will be published in the Evening Telegraph soon.