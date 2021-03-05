Remote learning for secondary school pupils to be affected as teachers return to class

Delivery of remote learning will be affected by the part-time return to secondary schools from March 15, families have been warned.

Secondary schools across Tayside and Fife are preparing to welcome all pupils back from March 15, when they will adopt a blended learning model.

And with the requirement for school staff to work now on the logistics of the return and teach in school from the middle of the month, parents have been told that remote learning will “look very different”.

Dundee City Council said that pupils, who will continue to learn at home when they are not in school until the holidays, will be directed to other online education resources.

It also reminded families that the two-metre distancing requirements during this phase of the school return will mean time in class before the Easter holidays will be limited, with priority given to S4 to S6 students working towards national qualifications.

Angus Council also said home learning would be different as almost all teachers will be in class.

Safety measures in force for this phase of the school return – which will also include face coverings at all times for all secondary pupils and staff and voluntary lateral flow tests for S4 to S6 pupils and staff – restrict the number of people who can be in school buildings at any one time.

Timetables and seating plans

Each school is determining how these will apply to their buildings, and making their own timetable, seating plan and movement arrangements.

City council children and families convener Councillor Stewart Hunter said: “Each of our secondary schools is now making arrangements based on their own local circumstances and details will be sent to families as soon as possible.

“We are trying to be as flexible as possible in planning the return of secondary pupils, and I would ask for patience from families for the 14 days of school that this return will cover.

“This has been a very challenging time for all our pupils and families and I understand these return arrangements may cause some difficulties.

“I would urge everyone to stick with it and ensure that we can continue to keep all our pupils and staff safe after we have come so far.

“Our secondary schools have to ensure that two metre distancing is maintained at all times in the run-up to the break.

“All going well, all pupils will be back full-time after the Easter holiday. But in the meantime, this will be very much a phased return.”

A message to parents from Angus Council said: “Our headteachers are working to put plans and timetables in place.

“We must work with the latest safety guidance of two-metre physical distancing in school and one-metre physical distancing on school transport.

“Due to the capacity of a school building, the number of children on the school roll, the number of staff available and the capacity on school transport each school may have a very different timetable of attendance.

“From March 15, whilst we will continue to advise young people of how to continue with their learning from home it is important to say that our remote learning offer will be different.

“Almost all of our staff will be in school delivering face-to-face learning.”

Due to increased infection rates, only children of key workers and the most vulnerable children were allowed to return to school at the start of the term in January, with remote learning resuming for all others.

On February 22 nursery and P1 to P3 children returned to school, along with a few senior phase pupils for essential practical coursework only.

P4 to P7 pupils are also due to return on March 15.

Secondary school pupils will return full-time after the holidays, on April 19 in Dundee, Angus and Perth and Kinross and April 12 in Fife.