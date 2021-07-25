Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, July 25th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Angus

Reminiscences of Angus bobby David Grimmond preserved in new book

By Anita Diouri
July 25, 2021, 7:00 am
David Grimmond
David Grimmond with his "beloved" police van. Before he got it, he had to cycle all over his beat.

The experiences of a former Angus police officer have been collated into a book that is raising funds for a dementia-friendly community hub.

David Donaldson Grimmond was 89 years old when he wrote down some of his stories about his time on the job from the 1950s to the 1970s after encouragement from his wife, Marguerite.

Robin Grimmond and Graham Galloway (back row) and Jacqui Dillon, Jim Lamond, Neil Gow and Dorothy Gow with the finished book.

Following his death last year, David’s son Robin and daughter-in-law Alison put together his stories into a book.

“The Airlie Bobby” has now gone on sale in aid of Kirrie Connections.

David was initially reluctant to share his stories amid doubts that people would be interested.

But Marguerite managed to convince him to do so and – around five year later – his stories were put into print.

‘We felt it would be a fitting tribute to Dad’

Now, his son Robin wishes to share his father’s stories with the community and raise funds for a local organisation in his father’s memory.

“Dad doubted whether anyone would be interested in his stories from a bygone age so Mum as usual managed to gently persuade him to write them down,” Robin said.

“She’d become skilled through the years in encouraging Dad to do things out of the ordinary so she suggested that the family would certainly love to read them and ex colleagues and people form the area would too.

Dave and Marguerite Grimmond at the annual police dance in the late 50s or early 60s.

“Although Dad didn’t die of dementia, I wanted a local charity to benefit and Kirrie Connections was recommended to me by a friend from school who still stays in Kirriemuir.”

He added: “We felt that it would be a fitting tribute to Dad’s life if his many memories of his time in the police force were shared.

“Not only because they describe what country life was like all these years ago but also as a memorial to the community that Mum and Dad were a part of for more than 60 years.”

Kirrie Connections is “pleased” to have been chosen by the family to receive donations from the sale of the book.

Dementia development worker Jacqueline Dillon said: “Our members will have their own stories to tell I’m sure, and those who have came in to purchase the books have been telling us their own personal stories.

“Dave was indeed a well respected and well liked character and it has been a pleasure getting to know more about him.”

‘The Airlie Bobby’

Originally from Arbroath, David joined the Angus Police Constabulary in 1950, with his first posting being in Carnoustie.

His first posting came soon after he married his wife, Marguerite earlier that year.

The couple had three sons, Brian, Robin and Euan.

Angus officers at a police presentation in 1967. David is in the middle row, sixth from the right.

In 1957, he and his family moved to Airlie and was the “Airlie Bobby” until the early 1970s.

When Airlie Police Station closed following a reorganisation of the police force, David moved to Kirriemuir station until he retired in 1957.

David died in late November last year at the age of 94 in Kirriemuir.

Copies of “The Airlie Bobby” can be bought from Kirrie Connections.