Remembrance Day events held across Dundee to pay tribute to fallen

Dundee paid tribute to those who have died in combat in a series of Remembrance Day events across the city.

And a minute’s silence was observed at a host of senior football matches throughout the country.

However, the Dundee derby minute’s silence was disrupted at Dens Park by supporters noisily arriving late for the game and being barracked by both sets of fans before calm was restored.

Members of the Royal British Legion Scotland, local dignitaries and members of the public were also out in force, braving the cold temperatures, to pay their respects.

© DC Thomson

Several buildings were lit up in red to pay tribute and highlight this year’s Scottish Poppy Appeal.

These included DC Thomson’s main office in Albert Square plus the Caird Hall, Discovery Point, Abertay University and the High School of Dundee.

Across Scotland, more than 120 Scottish landmarks were glowing red in support of the appeal which ends today, Armistice Day.

Members of the public are being encouraged to take pictures of their local landmarks lit up red and share them on social media, tagging @Poppyscotland and using the hashtags #LightUpRed #BehindThemAlways and #ScottishPoppyAppeal.

Gordon Michie, head of fundraising at Poppyscotland, said: “We want to say a huge thank you to everyone supporting this campaign.

© Supplied

“We are touched by the effort that hundreds of people have made in order to make this happen and to help us to shine a light on those who continue to need Poppyscotland’s vital, life-changing support today.”

Mr Michie added: “It is incredible to witness so many buildings, up and down the country, glowing red in tribute to Scotland’s armed forces community past and present.

“It is a visual spectacle symbolising that when it comes to the country’s service personnel, we are behind them. Always.”

Mr Michie added of this year’s appeal: “It is incredible to witness the public’s engagement with our army of volunteers.

“We cannot thank people enough for their support.”