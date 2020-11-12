Remembrance Day 2020: Special guest pays visit to Invergowrie pupils

Pupils at Invergowrie Primary School welcomed a very special guest to help them mark Remembrance Day.

Former Scots Guard and local resident John Hodge, 85, visited the school on Wednesday to join the children for their tribute to the fallen.

Mr Hodge arrived with his wife Betty and wore his full military uniform as a special surprise for the pupils.

He lined up at the school gates with P7 pupils in front of their commemorative art work and observed a two minute silence with them before speaking to some of the children taking part.

Mr Hodge has a Scots Guards museum at his home which has a massive collection of memorabilia built up over many years.

Invergowrie artist Gill Hastie, who works at the school one day a week as a pupil support member, said: “Primary 7 children usually study the World Wars but this year with current restrictions we wanted to do something special.

“The children have all worked really hard and have been so enthusiastic.

“To surprise the children Betty arranged for Mr Hodge to come, socially distanced, in his Scots Guard uniform on Remembrance Day.”

© Dougie Nicolson/DCT Media

“It’s been really special for the children and it has also been very special for Mr and Mrs Hodge.

“They have loved coming along to take part in this Remembrance Day occasion with the children from the school.”

Gill said the children were also keen to show Mr Hodge work they had carried out for the occasion.

She said: “Along with their fabulous teacher, Mrs Beth Bradley, the P7 pupils created a poppy public art project for Remembrance Day.

“The kids collected plastic bottles and turned them into poppies and spelled out ‘we remember them’ on the fence at the front of the school.”

© Dougie Nicolson/DCT Media

Mr Hodge said: “It’s lovely to be with the children at their Remembrance Day service.

“It’s important that our young people carry on this tradition and I’m grateful to the school for giving me the chance to be here.”

As well as serving in countries such as Germany, Borneo and Malaya, Mr Hodge has fond memories of being on Coronation duty in the Mall in 1953.

He said: “Myself and my three brothers all served in the Scots Guards and they are very important to me.”

When he left the regiment Mr Hodge went on to work for Tayside Contracts for 25 years in charge of the storage depot in Clepington Road.

He and Betty have collected memorabilia for many years now and their vast collection of items includes historic bugles, medals, tunics and paintings.

Betty said: “It has jut snowballed and every birthday, Christmas and on other occasions, we collect and are given Scots Guards memorabilia.”

© Dougie Nicolson/DCT Media

Teacher Beth Bradley said: “The children had no idea Mr Hodge was coming along to the ceremony.

“It’s very special for them to meet him and learn about his time in the Scot Guards.

“It is especially lovely as Mr Hodge is a local man and lives here in Invergowrie.”