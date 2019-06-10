Remembering the hassle of bringing the Hoff to Dundee

He was the much-missed artist who ensured Dundee FC legend Claudio Caniggia and Baywatch actor David Hasselhoff are forever linked.

Now friends of the late Benni Esposito hope his escapades being told again in a new book will inspire next year’s intake of Dundee students to think just as big.

Benni was a popular lecturer at Duncan of Jordanstone and enjoyed success as a comedian, compere, musician and artist before his untimely death, aged 33, in 2005 from a heart condition.

Benni’s bid to bring Hasselhoff to the city is among the crazy stories being told in the new book The Bird & The Feather: Caniggia and Ravanelli’s Dundee Adventures by former Tele journalist Graeme Strachan.

Caniggia’s arrival at Dens in 2000 proved the catalyst for a remarkable attempt by Benni and fellow Dundee University student Graham Phillips to make The Hoff rector in 2001.

They watched the impact Caniggia’s arrival was having on the city and believed bringing the world’s most watched television star to Dundee would take things to the next level.

Within weeks Hoff Fever had taken off.

A Knight Rider comedy show launched in Dundee and Benni even decided to audition on Stars in their Eyes as Hasselhoff – singing in German. The duo managed to get enough nominations and Hasselhoff ended up on the ballot paper, making headlines across the UK.

The Baywatch star said he was “honoured” but eventually turned the role down due to work commitments.

Graham said: “Caniggia’s arrival put the city on the map and took things to a new level.

“Suddenly anything seemed possible and we thought bringing David Hasselhoff to Dundee would keep up the feel-good factor and we almost pulled it off. Benni being remembered again in this new book is a fitting way to keep his memory alive and hopefully it can inspire next year’s intake to think just as big.”