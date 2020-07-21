Remembering some of Lochee High Street’s most notable spots over the years

Once a bustling thoroughfare, Lochee High Street remains a vibrant hub, full of shops and people going about their daily business.

Such is the pride for Lochee, many have long considered the area to be its own little town within the city.

In fact, until the 19th Century, it was a separate town – but was eventually surrounded by the expanding Dundee.

Originally part of the Barony of Balgay, Lochee is thought to have included a small stretch of water called the Balgay Loch.

An Evening Telegraph article from 1979 tells how the name Lochee is “supposed to have derived from ‘Loch E’e’- the eye or opening of the loch”.

The loch was drained many years ago, but it is commonly assumed that the first of the houses were erected at the place where a small stream began.

Changes through the years

Perhaps one of the biggest changes over the years was the introduction of the one-way system in September 2014.

The move caused a lot of discussions over the years with several local traders and community groups blaming the one-way system for a downturn in business.

See the photograph of the High Street below, taken in 1968, which shows the street full of cars travelling in both directions.

Over the years, shops and buildings disappeared to make way for new.

One building that exists no more is the Lochee East Free Church building, complete with its distinctive tower and clock.

The building was demolished to make way for a Woolworths and the site is now home to a Poundstretcher.

Myles McCallum, who runs the Lochee Past and Present Facebook page, spoke about his fond memories of one store in particular, the Cherry Video arcade.

“There was lots of wee video games, a couple of fruit machines, a couple of pool tables. That was the place to go and hang around,” he said.

Myles said he liked the place so much that he would often try to nip up there on his lunch break at school.

“I would go with mates, even on my own. You would always see someone up there. It was a real congregational place for us young Lochee lads back in the day,” he continued.

“As soon as we got out of swimming we would also go to Frankie Davies’ (Davies Ice Cream Parlour) for chips and ice cream.”

Myles also spoke about the former Highgate Centre, which was demolished several years ago, and how it was a popular place for the local elderly woman who would sit on the benches each day.

He said: “There was a flower stall and a pet food stall. I remember Crawfords bakery in there too.

“It was before you went into the supermarket Fine Fare that was there. All the old ladies would congregate for a cigarette and a blether on the benches.”

One shop that has stood the test of time, and is now a staple on most high streets around the country, is Boots pharmacy.

This photo taken in 1976 shows the outlet in almost exactly the same spot that it sits in now.

In 1969 the tram depot on the High Street was demolished to make way for a two-storey Post Office – a move first suggested by the Ministry of Works in 1964.

A town council vote that same year saw 20 votes to 14 in favour of the premises being sold to the Crown, with the Dundee Transport Committee also voting for the sale, with eight votes to five.

The new Post Office site was officially opened in September 1970 by ex-Bailie Willie Millar who had represented the local area as a councillor for 25 years.

He said that the old Post Office, based at Marshall Street, was too small to cope with the busy local area. The Marshall Street site closed just a few days after the new site’s official opening.

One key Lochee High Street talking point over the years has been the Lochee Clock.

The clock first appeared on the street in the summer of 1986, next to the health centre, which opened in July that same year.

According to newspaper cuttings from the 80s, the two-sided clock was well known for telling the wrong time.

One article, from the Courier and Advertiser, said: “Since the clock was erected outside the Lochee Health Centre in 1986, it has rarely worked, and when it has, it has rarely told the correct time on either of its faces.”

A humorous article in The Evening Telegraph and Post reported that Lochee residents planned to take advantage of this by celebrating the new year twice, once when Big Ben would sound the bells and a second time, when the clock struck midnight in Lochee.

The clock stood in the street for over 30 years before it was removed around a decade ago due to renovation works.

After a campaign by locals and some funding from the community regeneration fund, a new modernised clock was installed in the High Street last year.

Speaking to the Tele at the time the clock was reinstalled, former councillor for the area Tom Ferguson said: “It is an integral part of Lochee and it’s brilliant to see it back, taking pride of place in the High Street.

“The new clock is within around 6ft of its original location which is great to see.”

