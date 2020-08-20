Remembering Scotland’s oldest miniature railway as it makes its last call for passengers

It’s the end of the line for Scotland’s oldest miniature railway with dwindling visitor numbers forcing the closure of the Arbroath attraction after 85 years in operation.

Kerr’s Miniature Railway in the town’s West Links Park will make its last call for passengers at the end of September. Gayle Ritchie takes a trip down memory lane with pictures of the railway in its heyday.

It was a heartbreaking decision that had to be made.

But after 85 years in operation across three generations of its founding family, Kerr’s Miniature Railway announced earlier this month that it would close at the end of September.

From a heyday of carrying as many as 20,000 passengers a year along the miniature gauge track, which runs alongside the main east coast rail line, Scotland’s oldest miniature railway has seen visitor numbers dwindle in recent years – sometimes to a mere handful a day.

Founded by Matthew Kerr senior in 1935, the seafront railway was then operated by his son, also Matthew, before his death in 2006 led to it passing to his widow, Jill and son, John, who said recent years had been a struggle to keep the business afloat.

John admitted closing the attraction in the town’s West Links Park was the “most awful decision” he had ever had to make in his life as he announced the railway’s demise on Facebook.

The news was met with sorrow by families from across the world who had enjoyed the attraction.

However, there’s still time for people to enjoy a final trip on the miniature trains before the curtain falls.

And there’s always the possibility that the attraction might survive under different ownership, possibly elsewhere.

John said possible future options could include a relocation or new owner, but the Kerr’s Miniature Railway name will, sadly, disappear.

Here are some photographs from the past that might bring a smile and jog some memories…

This is a jolly scene from the attraction in the 1950s. The picture features in Eric Simpson’s book, Wish You Were Still Here.

This picture shows a miniature bus and fire engine at the attraction filled with young passengers in the summer of 1962. In charge and keeping everyone safe and entertained is Matthew Kerr.

We’re not sure about the date on this photograph of “the loco dept”. Can anyone shed any light?

Donald Scally, Fiona Howgat, Andrew and Donald Marshall watch Matthew Kerr carry out some routine maintenance at the miniature railway on August 30 1973.

This lovely family photo shows John Kerr as a baby with his dad Matthew and mum Jill. Clearly he was a fan of all things rail-themed from a very young age!

This fab picture shows Matthew and John having fun on the mini railway a few years later, in 1999.

All aboard! An early photo at West Links Station, possibly from the late 1940s or early ’50s.

Matthew Kerr with a new signpost for the attraction in 2000.

An old postcard with a collage of photographs of the miniature railway. What fun times everyone had through the decades.

Driver Noris Sneddon takes some passengers for a ride on the train on July 3 2017.

A young John Kerr with his mum Jill and his model railway set up in the loft. Doesn’t he look proud?

John takes a group of people for a ride earlier this year.

A fun day at at the Angus attraction in the summer of 2001.