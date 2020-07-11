Remembering Doreen Winter: The legendary Dundee dance teacher who changed the lives of so many

An undeniable generosity of spirit and a deeply passionate woman, Doreen Winter was meticulous in making sure that no child went without.

With a career as a dance teacher spanning more than six decades, she inspired her students with an excitement and love of dance in a way that few else ever manage to achieve.

She started with the Doreen Winter School of Dancing which, in the early ’70s, evolved into Dorwin Stage School. This name carried on until 2000, when it then became the Dundee Sparkletts, specialising in competitive baton twirling.

Beyond that, Doreen taught adult line dancing classes, tap and Salsa.

Doreen died on June 19, aged 81. She would have been 82 on Wednesday.

One former student, Winnie, explained how Doreen’s unfaltering commitment to her pupils has resulted in a love of dance being carried through three generations of her own family.

Winnie’s story

Winnie Whyte, as she was known back in the ’50s, began under Doreen’s tutelage at the age of eight.

Now, aged 71, Winnie fondly recalls Doreen’s ability to inject happiness and passion into any room.

“She was such a lovely, lovely lady,” she explains.

“She was one of those rare people who had a true passion and love for dance. It wasn’t just a job and a hobby for her, it was a way of life.

“All of the kids that she taught were her life. She got nothing else out of it – it was never for money at all. It was purely to pass on those skills and that passion.

“She was one of those people who went out her way to give people the experiences that they’d never had.

“She would never see a child without, because of money. She would get sponsorship, she would find a way to get that child that opportunity because that’s the type of person she was.”

Winnie says that she and her two sisters would attend classes together, at a hall that Doreen had hired in Downfield.

“All the kids from Kirkton used to go there,” she says.

“Doreen’s dad had a friend who had a clothing factory and he used to make all our costumes for us; the white dresses and tartan sashes.

“We’d go to her dad’s house and she had the attic all boarded out and we used to get measured there and try them all on.”

At one of their many shows, Doreen bought a bottle of tanning lotion for the girls to use – which didn’t end too well.

“She bought a bottle of tanning lotion, and we’d never seen anything like that,” Winnie says.

“Me and my sister looked absolutely ridiculous by the time we’d finished with it. It was so thick and caked on – you could have scraped it off our faces.

“When Doreen saw us, she just shook her head. We did it just before we went on to dance too.

“But you never got a telling off for anything. That was her attitude – it was for fun and for enjoyment.”

At the age of 16 Winnie moved to Leeds and, despite no longer being taught by Doreen, passed her love of dancing onto her own children and grandchildren.

“I came down to Leeds and I taught down here and then when my daughters were born, they danced too,” she says.

“My youngest daughter is actually a ballet teacher now with a big school in Yorkshire and my granddaughter dances and is a ballet champion.

“My oldest granddaughter danced all the way through university as well. So that passion and that love has carried on through the generations.”

Winnie said that she had a chance encounter with Doreen a few years ago – a memory that has stuck with her since.

“A few years ago, I was on the bus,” she says.

“I had come up to Scotland to see my sister and I saw this lady. I went and sat beside her and I said ‘I know you but you don’t know me do you?’

“Obviously it was Doreen – it was so lovely to chat away to her. I was pig sick because I looked older than her – she had never aged!”

Adele’s story

Adele McGrath began her lessons with Doreen at the age of four – but they are lessons that have had a lasting impression on so many aspects of her life.

“I remember actually going to my first dance class and being really excited,” she says.

“I did Highland dancing, tap and majorettes with Doreen. We did lots of shows at nursing homes and clubs and when I think back to when I was young that’s a lot of what I remember.

“I also recall being involved in lots of Highland Games and competitions. And whenever there was a show on at the Whitehall Theatre, Doreen would always get involved herself. She was a beautiful singer.

“She never wanted to leave any of the pupils out. We did a lot of fundraising to take dancers to Germany and other countries as well but Germany, for me, is the one that I remember most.

“She always encouraged the mums to get involved – a lot of the time she would teach them something too. I remember being in those big squares in Germany and all the mums were dancing along with us.”

Adele, 45, believes that the experiences Doreen gave her as a child dancer were a key factor in her decision to become a teacher, later on in life.

Now working at Craigiebarns Primary School, Adele is passionate about being in a classroom and sharing her knowledge with youngsters.

“I left and went to a different dance teacher when I was a lot older and it was just never the same – Doreen had that personal interest in you that other dance teachers didn’t have,” she says.

“She was our friend, but she was also our mums’ friend too.

“I’m a teacher myself and I don’t know if that stemmed from the way she was. From a really young age, I wanted to be a teacher. I still teach dance at school, so it probably all links back to the experiences that I had when I was younger.

“She was very fair, but firm. She was nice to everyone. I don’t remember much about the actual classes but a lot of my best friends now went to Doreen back then.

“Even as you got older you never lost touch with anyone. I stayed friends with a lot of the girls that I met when I was four or five.

“And every time you met Doreen, even if you hadn’t seen her for a couple of years, you’d just carry on where you left off. It was a very easy friendship.

“Doreen and her daughter, Linda, were very close and I think that closeness between them was something that reverberated through all of the dancers.

“All of the dancers that I’m still friendly with are all still really close to their mums aswell.”

Charlene’s story

For Charlene Torrance, her relationship with Doreen spans 33 years in total and she credits her with giving her the self-belief and confidence that has helped her get to where she is now.

Charlene, now aged 40, joined Doreen’s classes when she was around seven years old, taking classes in ballet, Highland dancing and tap.

“I danced with Doreen in the ’80s and ’90s and things weren’t as accessible then as they are now,” she says.

“Obviously the price of everything went up over the years. We went to Italy and Great Yarmouth – it was quite intense back then but she always found a way for someone to be involved, no matter what their background was.

“There was always something that she did to help us achieve what we wanted.

“I remember when we went to Italy, to compete, we brought an international twirler across from America to train with us. We did loads of fundraising for that trip – collections at the football grounds and so on.

“Going away to Italy was brilliant, it was an experience-and-a-half. There’s not a lot of people my age who can say ‘well I went and competed in the world championships’. I’d say that was my biggest achievement during my time at Doreen’s.”

Charlene, who lives in the Stobswell area, paid tribute to the “legend” that gave her so much in life.

“We always thought that Doreen would live forever; you didn’t see her as a person that would get old and pass on,” she says.

“She touched thousands of people over the years – not just within Dundee but within the wider region, and Edinburgh and even abroad.

“She had her hand in everything through dance, it was her life.

“If it wasn’t for her, I probably wouldn’t be half as confident as I am now. She gave you that confidence to believe in yourself, she fought for her girls to do that.

“When I started twirling, I believe she was the only one doing that in Dundee at that time. Our troop had around 30 children then and it was brilliant, it was my childhood.

“We used to laugh about the fact she always seemed to acquire lipstick. We used to call her ‘lippy Doreen’.

“But she did work you hard. Sometimes when you went it was hard graft because you were training for three-and-a-half hours on Monday and then again, for the same amount of time, on a Thursday.”

Charlene, who moved away from the area for a period, says that Doreen was the first person she got in contact with after returning to the city.

“My two girls trained with Doreen and I even went back as well, when I was around 30,” she says.

“I’m still in contact with some of the girls and Doreen’s grandchildren – her granddaughter’s opened up their own school and my daughters moved there so we’re all still interlocked some way or another.

“She always did right by us. We always say that Doreen is just a legend. She was like the auntie that you never had.”

With thanks to Linda, Doreen’s daughter, who provided the majority of the photographs featured in this piece.