‘Remember, you are not alone’: Fife man’s tribute to memory of kind friend who helped him after accident

When Jacob Portchmouth from Anstruther heard the devastating news last winter that his friend had taken her own life, he was stunned.

Jacob had been injured in a bad car accident the year before and was strongly supported with his mental health struggles and anxiety by the same friend.

Now, he and a group of friends have created event A Month For Mental Health, in her memory, helping others speak out about how they are feeling.

Their tribute – raising awareness and funds for The Samaritans – includes completing a marathon and a 70 mile triathlon in just nine hours plus a 25 mile swim.

“She was just such a lovely person. She helped me so much, she was kind and helped me get my confidence back after my accident,” Jacob, an Abertay University student, explains.

‘Pieces of the car were everywhere’

“I was driving near Anstruther when a huge rainstorm came. I braked because I couldn’t see and then I hit the verge and flipped into a field.

“There were pieces of the car everywhere. There wasn’t much left of it. Someone called an ambulance and I was taken to hospital.”

While the physical injuries healed, Jacob, 21, noticed a decline in his mental health.

“I was really struggling after that. I’ve always had bad health anxiety. The pandemic heightened that too. But my friend helped me get back out on the road again.”

Just days before Jacob got the tragic news she had died, the pair met near West Sands, St Andrews and talked about lockdown life.

‘There is always someone there to help’

“It was strange, I had this overwhelming feeling. We were both there struggling with changes from the pandemic. She wasn’t able to work. We talked for an hour, we laughed and she lightened up.

“It was very sad that she later found herself in a space where she felt alone.

“I started A Month For Mental Health to tell people they aren’t alone.

“Especially men and boys who may not talk about mental health with their mates.

“Doing a physical challenge – running, swimming, being active, also helps with mental health. It doesn’t have to be as extreme as I did – just get out for a walk!

“The support for us has been amazing,” Jacob continues. “My girlfriend Mairi swam 40,000 metres, my friends Tony, Robbie, Thomas and our mums have also been a massive support. We’ve raised over £2600.

“The message I want to get out to people is they are not alone and there is a service out there for anyone to call anytime.

“The Samaritans do such an amazing job with 24-hour helpline and email. There is always someone to listen – everyone struggles so please talk to someone.”