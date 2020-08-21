Remarkable turnaround for struggling Dundee pupil who became school dux

A Dundee teenager who failed his fourth year maths tests performed a miraculous turnaround to become school dux and study astrophysics at university.

John Gardiner, 18, struggled in the subject, scoring just 13% in one test.

Just over two years later he has graduated from the High School of Dundee with six A-grade Highers and Advanced Highers and a clutch of prizes, including the Harris Gold Medal for Dux of School.

John, who lives in the city’s West End, is now about to start studying a course at Edinburgh University which could lead him into a career with the likes of NASA.

His performance was described as outstanding by his former rector at the High School of Dundee and stunned his parents Derek and Evelyn.

Derek said: “If you told us this two-and-a-half years ago we wouldn’t have believed you. It’s been a remarkable turnaround.”

After learning at a parents’ night that John was underperforming in maths, his parents tried to steer him towards other subjects he was better at, such as art and history.

But John was determined and they hired a tutor, which commercial manager Derek said was a turning point.

He also developed a good relationship with his school maths teacher and began testing himself with past papers.

Shortly after scraping through his National 5s maths prelim John excelled in the real exam, scoring 96% and earning the prize for most improved student.

Derek said: “The head of maths wrote in his report at the end of that year that level of improvement was unprecedented to his knowledge at the school.”

In his fifth form maths prelim John scored 99% – putting the 1% error down to a “stupid mistake” – and ended the year with three A grade Highers and a B.

Inner strength and determination

He added three band one As in Advanced Higher maths, physics and mathematics of mechanics to his impressive list of qualifications in his final year.

Derek said: “It is an utterly fantastic achievement, it really is unbelievable from where he had come from.

“The high school needs to take credit for this, he wouldn’t have been able to do it at any other school.”

Derek said John had “inner strength and determination” and had always had an interest in maths and physics.

He said: “He just didn’t believe he was any good at them. Once he started believing and got the confidence everything clicked into place.”

John thanked his maths teachers Mrs Craig and Mr Middleton and physics teacher Mr Derby for their support.

Rector

Rector Lise Hudson said John demonstrated a passion for maths and said: “He is an inspiration to other young people that barriers can be overcome and failure can be turned into success.

“John’s determination, work ethic and passion for sharing his love of maths ensured that he was a very worthy recipient of the Harris Gold Medal.

“We wish John continued success as he pursues his studies and are very proud indeed of what he has achieved.”