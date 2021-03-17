Remaining Angus Council administration members back under-pressure leader over walkouts

Members of Angus Council’s ruling administration have unanimously backed their under-pressure leader David Fairweather.

The group met to decide to their leader’s fate on Tuesday after two members of the administration walked out of the top team, citing concerns about an “unhealthy culture” in the group.

Councillor Fairweather offered his own resignation over the departure of the “young, ambitious” councillors.

The coalition of remaining Independent and Conservative councillors chose to keep the Independent Arbroath West, Letham and Friockheim councillor at the helm of the administration.

‘They want me to stay’

Councillor Fairweather said: “It was unanimous. They want me to stay. So I will be staying on.”

He went on to say he has now had a “constructive conversation” with Independent councillor Lois Speed, who quit on Monday, and Liberal Democrat Ben Lawrie, who followed her out of the door on Tuesday.

He added: “I am very hopeful that we can work together going forward. I think they were both delighted that this is going to be the case.”

Arbroath councillor Derek Wann, who was at the ruling group meeting, said he and colleagues were quick to back councillor Fairweather.

“There was a unanimous vote to retain him as leader for the duration of the council. I don’t think it was ever in doubt that we would be supporting him.”

He said there was “definitely not” an “unhealthy culture” within the group.

“I would say there is a very healthy culture of debate and scrutiny.

“Obviously, I’m a party member. When you’re working alongside independents who all have their own minds, and different opinions, then sometimes the debate can lead to some people being a bit upset at the decisions that have been made.

“But that is what a collective group is there to do,” he added.

‘Shouted down and isolated’

Councillor Speed was the first to resign from the administration on Monday. She suggested she could no longer work within the group’s “unhealthy culture.”

She said in a statement: “My commitment to my ward and Angus remains firm. However, it is no longer possible to work within what I perceive to be an unhealthy culture.”

Councillor Lawrie, his party’s Angus South candidate in the upcoming Scottish Parliament elections, released his own statement the following day.

The mental health campaigner said colleagues had “isolated” and “shouted down” councillor Speed in meetings.

Councillor Lawrie said in his statement: if Cllr Speed believes there is an unhealthy culture in the administration to the extent that she can no longer participate, then that that is not a culture or an administration that I can be a part of.”

Councillors Speed and Lawrie have been approached for further comment.