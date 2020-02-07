READER’S LETTER: ‘Remainers are to blame for delays to Brexit’

Sir,

I hardly think Scottish authorities should demand more money from the treasury because of a delay in settlement of pegging council tax levels – caused by the vile, deplorable episodes of constant to and froing on Brexit last year.

That’s entirely the fault of Remainers – hijacking democracy, thwarting democracy and seeking to overturn the UK-wide mandate to leave the EU.

That’s why councils here suffer from the consequences of delay woes.

That cliche of a mantra “give us more money” can be used by virtually every citizen in the world. The solution is to send the same council tax bills as last year – don’t eternally connive how to put it up higher.

The budget should be the same every year, but the current money carousel was sabotaged by those frustrating lawful Brexit.

Yours,

Council Tax payer