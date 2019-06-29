Relief as Dundee man James traced two days after going missing in Perth

Police have traced a Dundee man who was reported missing more than 48 hours ago.

Officers from the Tayside division had “increasing concerns” for James Cadger, 34, who was last seen in Dundee on Thursday morning.

His car had been traced near to the Murray Royal Hospital in Perth yesterday.

However, a spokesman said today: “We are pleased to report that missing person James Cadger, 34, reported missing from Perth area has been traced safe and well.

“We would like to thank everyone who assisted in this inquiry.”