Relegation with Dundee made me a better player, says Aberdeen winger Wright

Scott Wright believes the disappointment of relegation at Dundee has equipped him to become an Aberdeen regular.

The winger is in line to feature for the Dons tonight against Finland’s RoPS Rovaniemi at Pittodrie in the first leg of the Europa League first qualifying round.

If Wright does play it will be his first competitive appearance in red since a 4-1 Scottish Cup win over Stenhousemuir on January 29.

After that the 21-year-old was sent on loan to struggling Dundee.

Wright impressed in his 13 appearances for the Dark Blues but was unable to stop them finishing bottom of the Premiership and being relegated at the end of last season.

However, Wright believes the pain he felt at Dens Park will help as he returns to Pittodrie and tries to become a first-team regular in Derek McInnes’ side.

He said: “Personally I loved Dundee, I loved staying down there and playing there.

“It was just bittersweet with the way it ended with relegation.

“But it’s weird because going to Dundee was a good and bad experience for me.

“It was good because I was playing regularly and I think it rounded off my football education and has made me stronger coming back to Aberdeen.

“But it was bad because unfortunately Dundee were relegated.

“Before the move we spoke about going away and playing regularly.

“I went to Dundee and did that and I was part of the team.

“We were all pulling in the same direction trying to keep the club up.

“Unfortunately we just weren’t able to do that.

“From being at Dundee I’m used to playing more games and, coming back here, there’s a different kind of pressure.

“You’re expected to win every week and be at the top of the table.

“At Dundee it was a relegation fight but the games were just as important in terms of trying to stay in the league.

“I think I’ve come back a better player with more experience and I’m hungry and ready to go.

“If I’m picked, hopefully, I can force my way back into the team and keep myself in the team.

“The most important thing for me is trying to nail down a spot in the team and make it my own.

“The pressure on us here is what you want as a footballer.

“It’s a case of channelling it in the right way to get results.”