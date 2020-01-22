Relegated Dee still picking up pieces of last winter window

Dundee boss James McPake is determined the club avoids repeating transfer windows like January 2019.

With the team staring relegation in the face, then-manager Jim McIntyre made sweeping changes to the Dens Park playing squad in a bid to keep the club in the Premiership.

Last night, Tele Sport looked at how Dundee United had laid the foundations for this season’s success with their transfer dealings 12 months ago.

Tonight, it’s Dundee’s turn – this time it’s a case of where are they now, however.

January 5, 2019

Craig Curran

Striker Curran was McIntyre’s second signing as the 30-year-old crossed the street from Tannadice to sign for the Dark Blues but didn’t manage a goal until the Betfred Cup this season.

Current club: None.

January 10, 2019

Andrew Davies

Another former Staggie, Davies was brought in to shore up a leaky defence and lead the Dark Blues to safety.

Unfortunately, a broken foot suffered in his first bounce game four days after signing, saw him miss the entire season and go down as possibly the unluckiest signing in Dundee history.

Current club: None.

Seny Dieng

Goalkeeper Dieng made a real impact between the sticks after arriving on loan from QPR.

Boasting a big frame, Dieng was a confident performer for much of the campaign, playing 18 times, but was unable to help keep the Dark Blues in the division.

Current club: Doncaster Rovers (on loan from QPR)

January 15, 2019

Andy Dales

Scunthorpe winger Dales came in and instantly added pace and directness to a pedestrian Dundee side.

The final ball was missing from his play but Dales brought a threat to the side.

He fell out of favour as the campaign progressed.

Current club: Hamilton Accies (on loan from Scunthorpe).

January 17, 2019

Andrew Nelson

The only signing remaining at the club, Nelson quickly became a fans favourite with a winner at Hearts, followed up by two against Kilmarnock and the opener in a win at Livingston.

Injuries, though, kept him out and that theme has continued this season.

The striker has netted four times this campaign but has found it difficult to dislodge Kane Hemmings and Danny Johnson up top.

Current club: Dundee.

January 23, 2019

Andreas Hadenius

Signed on loan from Halmstads, the Swede came in to replace the departed Glen Kamara in midfield.

He played just three times but can boast he never lost a game while playing for Dundee (two draws and a victory).

Current club: Halmstads BK.

January 24, 2019

James Horsfield

Full-back Horsfield came to the club with an impressive pedigree after coming through Manchester City’s academy.

After a bright start, though, performances dropped along with the rest of the team.

Current club: Wrexham (on loan from Scunthorpe).

January 31, 2019

Ryan McGowan

Aussie defender McGowan came in on the final day of the transfer window and made a strong start to life at Dens, not tasting defeat for four games.

He played 15 times in his short spell.

Current club: Sydney FC.

Ethan Robson

A midfielder with promise, Robson showed ability to get goals from midfield at times, in others he showed why he wasn’t ready for Sunderland’s first team. Scored twice in 13 appearances.

Current club: Grimsby (on loan from Sunderland).

Scott Wright

Another youngster with promise, when Wright was hot he was hot, bursting onto the scene with a goal at Hamilton on his debut. Has been unfortunate since returning to Aberdeen, suffering a serious injury.

Current club: Aberdeen.

February 1, 2019

John O’Sullivan

Midfielder O’Sullivan was another loan brought in by McIntyre, squeezed in before the window shut.

He played 11 times but didn’t make much of an impact, not winning a game until his final appearance.

Current club: Morecambe.

Dundee’s 2019 January transfer window turned out to be a disaster as the club plunged to the Championship.

A year on and the club are still picking up the pieces of that, and previous windows.