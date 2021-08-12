Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 12th 2021
Dundee

Relay runners to race 100 miles from Dundee to Edinburgh in under 24 hours

By Katy Scott
August 12, 2021, 12:01 pm
Relay runners racing along the Fife coastline.

Relay runners are racing 100 miles from Dundee to Edinburgh along the Fife coast in just under 24 hours.

The Scurry2Bridges race to the capital begins at the Riverside pitches on Saturday, bright and early at 6am.

“Relays are becoming more and more popular so I thought Dundee and Fife were the perfect places for it,” said race director Peter Ness.

“The Fife coast is stunning and Dundee’s new riverside looks beautiful.

“I don’t think Dundee gets enough mention sometimes.”

Coastal running

There are 40 teams of four racing, as well as one brave solo runner, giving a total of 161 racers for the debut event.

Each runner will run close to the equivalent of a marathon.

Race runners are expected to finish well into the night at 3am, with runners completing the last five hours in darkness.

The finish line will be set up at the World of Football on Marine Drive in Edinburgh.

Runners along the Fife coastline.

“I think that it’s the first official run from Dundee to Edinburgh,” said Peter.

“Each runner is doing approximately four 10ks each, roughly equal to a marathon.

“I think relays are great for building that team spirit and trust in each other.”

Peter is paying a donation for each of the 55 martials, meaning the race will support the Tayside Community Trust, Wormit Boating Club, the West Braes Project and many more.

Runners will be due a well deserved lie-in on the Sunday.

‘I’d like to set up a River Tay run’

“My brother lived in the Czech Republic, where they have a relay race down the Vltava river to the centre of Prague,” said Peter.

“That’s where the idea came from.

“I was looking to do a full race down the length of the River Tay, but it couldn’t quite work with the route.

“Eventually I’d like to set up a full river run if it can be done.”

Mr Ness hopes this is the beginning of an annual relay race through Dundee and Fife.

The Scurry2Bridges event is supported by Fife Council and the Fife Coast & Countryside Trust, as well as Dundee and Edinburgh city councils.