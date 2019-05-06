Relaunched Dundee community shed looks for new members and volunteers

Lochee Community Shed is looking for people to help get the newly launched project off the ground.

Formally known as Lochee Men’s Shed, its new organisers say the reinvigorated project has been designed to be welcoming and open to everyone.

Its main focus at the moment is the recruitment of more committee members, to get the project up and running.

Committee member Catherine MacKay said: “We’re looking for new members who are reliable and who can help with the opening up of the shed each day.

“We can also provide training for the right person who wants to get involved.”

The group is also looking for trades people and DIY enthusiasts to pass on their knowledge in learning sessions.

Catherine added: “Women have shown the biggest interest in getting involved in the shed.

“Many of them are looking to feel empowered, so they can put up a shelf or repair some broken furniture by themselves. We’re hoping to have a big mix of people in here from the community to help build up camaraderie.”

The new committee is keen to ensure the project is correctly established before welcoming new participants.

The committee has been on several training courses to ensure that all administrative and legal tasks relating to the Community Shed are carried out effectively.

In addition to this it has obtained full insurance for the project and will ensure it meets all health and safety standards.

Committee members have also been applying for various grants and recently secured two years’ full funding from the NHS Tayside community innovation fund.

Anyone who is interested in becoming a committee member or volunteering to teach a class should contact Claire Ramsay, Dundee City Council regeneration worker, on 01382 431832 for more information.