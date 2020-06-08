Plans to bring three major retailers to Dundee back on the table

Plans to bring three major retailers to the city have been resubmitted to Dundee City Council – just months after developers claimed the plans were scrapped.

An application was submitted in November outlining plans to build three retail units and one food and drink unit on the site of the former NCR factory, east of Myrekirk Road.

The plans proposed to bring the Food Warehouse – which is owned by Iceland Foods and would have been the first to open in Dundee – and Home Bargains into two of the three retail premises, with Costa Coffee taking up the food and drink outlet.

A total of 50 full time jobs were expected to be created and a £10 million investment was anticipated to go into the local economy.

However, planning officers recommended refusing the plans, deeming the scheme to be contrary to the Local Development Plan’s (LDP) Town Centre First Principle – which states developments that could generate significant footfall should be located in the city centre.

Developers withdrew the application in March, with a spokesman saying they had been left “scratching our heads” as to what Dundee City Council had planned for the site.

The spokesman said the developers believed they had met the terms of the LDP and the recommended refusal of the proposals would put up to 200 jobs at risk of not being delivered.

It was also confirmed that they had “no plans” to resubmit the application at that time.

However, the firm told the Tele yesterday that continued interest from Home Bargains and The Food Warehouse led to the plans being resubmitted on 29 May.

Blair Morrison, for Marketgait Developments said the development would be the “final piece in the jigsaw” for the site.

The nearby Aldi store had also faced similar opposition from city planners.

“It has proved to be hugely popular since opening last year, vindicating the decision of the councillors,” he said.

He added: “A Scottish Government Reporter instructed the planners to remove the site from the designated Principal Economic Development Area.

“Whilst this didn’t go as far as re-zoning the site as a commercial centre, the Reporter did intimate the land – which is now tucked between two supermarkets – should not be earmarked for any particular purpose, ensuring future proposals could be determined on their own merits.”

There was little doubt Kingsway West Retail Park will be a commercial centre when the Dundee Local Development Plan is re-assessed in 2023,” Mr Morrison said.

“This is a show of faith in the future of Dundee which was showing real growth across the city, prior to Covid-19.”