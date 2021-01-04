Ewan Gurr: ‘We must engage more about drug deaths to unearth resolutions’

Last week, Disgusted requested (Letters, Evening Telegraph, December 28) I present “answers to the misery that drug users through their antisocial behaviour inflict on families, emergency services and the general public”.

On the basis he/she took the time to respond to my column, I feel duty-bound to respond to their letter.

Firstly, thank you for getting in touch.

I believe we must engage more about drug deaths if we are to unearth resolutions.

Secondly, the tone of the previous column was not intended to display “arrogance”.

I apologise if it landed that way and I take on board your feedback.

© DC Thomson

Thirdly, I am aware of the disruption substance misuse can cause to society at large and am sorry to hear the frustration this causes you.

Finally, I share your concern about the extent of resources we can and should use better.

Now, it is hard to address all these concerns in one 200-word column so I am going to do this in two parts this week and next but the first thing I should say is this: Lack of progress in sparing lives from drug deaths and adequate provision to rehabilitate people is at the nub of my concern and I think there is a significant disparity between what the public recognise as the issue and what those in power are willing to admit.

In the meantime, keep writing in and I hope to move you from Disgusted to Disarmed.