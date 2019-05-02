Registered sex offender slumps in dock after being jailed for rape of girl, 14, in Dundee

A registered sex offender slumped in a court dock yesterday after being jailed for eight years for abusing and raping a girl.

John Dye pulled the victim into his car when she was a teenager and raped her during an attack.

Dye, 49, seized the 14-year-old by the hair and hauled her into his vehicle before driving off.

He kissed the victim and subjected her to a rape ordeal before forcing her from the car and abandoning her.

The assault occurred in the Kirkton area of Dundee between dates in 1999 and 2000.

Dye had already subjected the girl to an earlier rape attack in the city when she was younger.

The victim was molested by Dye from an earlier age, but on one occasion he pushed her down on a bed and raped the girl at an address in Dundee.

Dye, of Goosecroft, Forfar, had denied the offences during an earlier trial at the High Court in Edinburgh, but was found guilty of both rapes and an indecency crime.

Defence solicitor advocate Jim Stephenson told the court that Dye maintained his innocence of the latest charges.

Following the verdicts, advocate depute Jo McDonald told the court that unemployed Dye was a registered sex offender.

He was previously jailed for four years at Dundee Sheriff Court in 2005 for sex offences against another girl who was abused by him between 1987 and 1990 at addresses in the city.

Lady Carmichael told Dye: “The jury convicted you of the sexual abuse and rape of a young girl some years ago.”

She said she was satisfied that she could deal with him by the imposition of a determinate sentence of eight years, and told him he would be on the sex offenders register indefinitely.