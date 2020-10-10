REGIONAL BREAKDOWN: Ninety-three new coronavirus cases recorded across Tayside and Fife

A total of ninety-three people have tested positive for coronavirus across Tayside and Fife in the past day.

A breakdown of the latest Covid-19 figures for Scotland shows that 41 people in Dundee contracted the disease from Friday into Saturday.

Elsewhere: 38 people tested positive for the virus in Fife, six in Angus, and eight across Perth and Kinross.

Throughout Scotland as a whole a total of 1,009 new coronavirus cases were recorded from Friday into Saturday.

Six Scottish coronavirus deaths have been recorded in the past day.

Of this number: two were in the Glasgow city area, two were in East Ayrshire, one was in East Renfrewshire, and one occurred in North Lanarkshire.

A total of 2,550 people have now died after testing positive for Covid-19 in Scotland.

There are currently 432 people in Scottish hospitals battling the virus, 34 of them in intensive care.

Some 38,042 people have contracted the disease in the country since the beginning of the pandemic.

A total of 843,449 Scots have been tested.