REGIONAL BREAKDOWN: Map reveals where coronavirus has been most deadly in Tayside and Fife

New statistics lay bare the devastation coronavirus has inflicted on communities across Tayside and Fife.

Figures from the National Records of Scotland (NRS) reveal a detailed breakdown of where all Covid-19 deaths registered since the beginning of the pandemic have occurred.

These figures were accurate up until the end of January.

Glenrothes, Kirkcaldy and Broughty Ferry among worst hit areas

Two areas of Fife were among those hardest hit by the virus in the past year.

The death rate – recorded per head of population – was worst in Glenrothes’ Woodside area where 24 people in a location with 2734 residents succumbed to the disease.

Kirckaldy Central was the next hardest hit with 17 deaths against a population 3309 people.

Broughty Ferry West had the third worst rate with 21 fatalities in an area with 5130 residents.

The other areas with the highest death rates were Dunfermline’s Bellyeoman and Townhill region, the Law area of Dundee, Cowdenbeath north, Moncrieffe and Friarton in Perth, Linlathen and Midcraigie in Dundee, and Lochgelly West and Lumphinnans in Fife.

More than 9,000 Covid deaths

It comes after the latest NRS figures showed some 9,053 Scottish fatalities have been recorded where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

A total of 323 were recorded between February 8 and 14, down 54 deaths from the previous week.

First Minister says the latest figures showed the “positive impact” of the vaccine roll-out taking hold.

However Public Health Scotland data states that 6,828 people have died within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test.