REGIONAL BREAKDOWN: Four deaths and 764 new Covid-19 cases in past 24 hours, with 50 of them in Tayside and Fife

A further 50 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the Tayside and Fife in the past 24 hours.

A total of 764 people have tested positive for Covid-19 across Scotland during the same time period.

The latest update from the Scottish Government shows the number of positive cases since the outbreak began has risen to 31,451.

The new cases represent 12.1% of newly tested individuals.

A total of 191 people are in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 and 23 of those are receiving treatment in intensive care.

Four coronavirus-linked deaths have been registered in the past 24 hours, with the same figure registered yesterday.

A regional breakdown of the data shows there have been 27 new cases in Tayside, where the total is now 2,585.

The total number of positive cases in Fife has risen to 1,404 after 23 new cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours.

Poland and Turkey have been added to Scotland’s list of countries requiring visitors to quarantine, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed today.

Travellers from the Caribbean islands of Bonaire, St Eustatius and Saba will also have to quarantine from tomorrow.

Ms Sturgeon said that Madeira and the Azores will be removed from the list of places which are subject to quarantine restrictions.

Both changes came into effect from 4am on Saturday.