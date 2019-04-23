Reginald D Hunter to perform at Arbroath’s Webster Theatre

One of the best-known faces on the comedy circuit will perform at Arbroath’s Webster Theatre on Friday May 31.

Reginald D Hunter is setting out on a 40-date tour with his new show, Facing the Beast, which marks his 20th anniversary as a UK performer.

The American-born star has won acclaim for his distinctive take on subjects including race and sexuality.

He is a popular face on television and regularly appears on BBC’s Live at the Apollo and panel shows such as Have I Got News For You.

Tickets are now on sale at the Webster Theatre box office.