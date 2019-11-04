Reggae night at V&A Dundee will be celebration of designer’s Jamaican heritage

Fashion designer Nicholas Daley is fiercely proud of his Scottish and Jamaican roots.

And although he was born in Leicester, he insists: “I am as at home eating fish suppers and Arbroath Smokies as Jamaican sugar cane or jerk chicken.”

Nicholas even revealed his first football top was a Henrik Larsson Celtic shirt.

His mum Maureen, originally from Lochee, and dad Jeffrey met in the former Dundee nightclub the Barracuda.

And they started the city’s first reggae nights with Reggae Klub which they also took on the road to Edinburgh and Glasgow in the late 1970s and early 80s.

Now Nicholas is paying special tribute with a separate show during his exhibition Studio Nicholas Daley at the V&A with a dedicated evening called Reggae Klub Revisited on Friday November 15.

Nicholas will also host a discussion panel during the day on fashion, music and multiculturalism.

He said: “I am very lucky to have ancestry linked to two very different climates and cultures.

“We come up on regular trips for birthdays and Christmas and all sorts of family get togethers because so many of them are still in Scotland. My mum always made sure we had a strong connection with our Scottish roots and heritage.

“My first football top was Celtic’s Henrik Larsson when he had the gold dreads.

“All my mates would ask: ‘Why are you wearing that?’

“But people didn’t realise I was half Scottish and all my family are Celtic supporters.”

His parents reggae nights feature in his V&A exhibition and since Nicholas, 29, launched his namesake label in 2015, he has incorporated a musical component into his presentations. He has also stayed strong to his Scottish connections.

And his Juteopolis Spring/Summer 2017 collection involved a collaboration with Dundee’s historic fabric mill, Halley Stevensons, and was inspired by the generations of strong women in his family who worked in jute mills in the city.

The V&A exhibition of his work even includes items from his own home plus, of course, fashion from his collections, patterns, mood boards and photographs dating back to the 1970s when his parents ran The Reggae Klub.

He said: “My parents met in Dundee in a club called the Barracuda, which is now demolished, but they had reggae club nights here, in Edinburgh and in Glasgow. And bands like Aswad played in Dundee.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

“My dad also DJ’d across Scotland with his pal, Count Ossie, who was from Gambia. My dad went under the name I-man Slygo because Sligo is a place in Jamaica.”

Nicholas told how it was a bizarre chance that his dad Jeffrey, 70, met his mum, who was then Maureen Murphy.

He said: “Basically, he was a Royal Marine stationed in England and there was a problem with his sergeant who then decided to teach him a lesson and sent him to Arbroath, which probably felt like the coldest place in the world then!

© Supplied

“So he obviously spent some time in Dundee and met my mum at the Barracuda Club and in an amazing coincidence she had just come back from a trip to Jamaica.

“He was quite taken aback that someone had been to his country, especially way back in the 70s which was quite rare.

“She had gone to see her older sister, my aunt Irene, who was working as a teacher in Jamaica.”

Tickets for Nicholas Daley Presents: Reggae Klub Revisited are available on the V&A website.