Refurb on the menu for well-known carvery

Work is now under way to transform one of Perth’s best-known eateries into a pizza and carvery restaurant.

The Toby Carvery, at the Isle of Skye Hotel in Dundee Road, closed on Sunday for refurbishment and will reopen as the Stonehouse Pizza and Carvery.

A spokesman for Mitchells and Butlers, owner of the Toby Carvery and Stonehouse Pizza and Carvery brands, said there will be a “significant” investment involved in the revamp, which will create 10 new jobs.

Every member of the existing restaurant team, including management staff, has been offered job opportunities at the Stonehouse venue.

The new restaurant is expected to open in three weeks.

The spokesman said: “There will be a significant investment at the Isle of Skye Toby Carvery to convert it into a Stonehouse Pizza and Carvery.

“This will give the restaurant a fresh new look and dining experience.

“We constantly review our estate and from time to time we take a decision to convert one our existing sites into another one of our successful brands.

“We believe the Stonehouse brand will prove popular with locals and we are looking forward to opening in Perth very soon.”

The spokesman confirmed the move is “expected” to create 10 new jobs.