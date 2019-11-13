Refugee plucked to safety of Perth from war-ravaged Syria dreams of career in broadcasting

A young Perth woman is looking ahead to what she hopes will be a bright future in broadcasting.

It’s all a far cry from just over three years ago when she thought she had no future at all.

Maryam Alhameed was a Syrian refugee plucked to the safety and sanctuary of Scotland from her war-ravaged homeland.

Now she is settled in the Fair City and at Fife College doing broadcast studies.

Until Syria became embroiled in its civil war, life for Maryam, her mum, dad, two sisters and brother was extremely idyllic.

They lived in the city of Darra where her father was a prosperous olive farmer.

Life was good but that all changed when the country was plunged into chaos.

Members of Maryam’s extended family were killed and it became too dangerous to stay as Islamic State had issued threats to her family.

“The trouble was coming, literally, right to our door and so my parents made the decision to leave,” said Maryam.

“It was hard, it was tough to leave everything we knew behind but we had to go. Our lives were at risk.”

Maryam, now 21, her mum and dad are living in a flat in Perth, a far cry from their olive farm in Syria.

Her two sisters and brother have settled in Germany but keep in touch on a regular basis.

“When we arrived in Perth, I was enrolled at Perth High School,” Maryam went on.

“Myself, Mum and Dad have settled well and now I am doing my broadcast studies.

“My aim to is be a broadcast journalist and I am enjoying my course which has two more years to run.”

It’s three years and three months since Maryam set foot on Scottish soil, frightened, stressed and not knowing what the future held.

“I really did not know what I was coming to,” Maryam continued. “I knew what I was leaving but the future was frightening in a different way.

“However, it has worked out well. I have made friends, I go to the Church of the Nazarene and I have a part-time job at the Everest Inn restaurant.

“One day I hope to go back to Syria. Who knows I may broadcast from there.

“I’ve a future and a message, one of hope. A few years back I didn’t.”

Maryam and her family have been greatly helped by a Syrian lady who came to Perth with her own family more than 10 years ago.

Zabia Shiha Alsammam has been a constant source of support, both for Maryam’s family and other Syrian people who have made the Perth area their home.

Maryam added: “Zabia has been a great help to us and we are indebted to her.

“She has made it easier for us to settle and we are grateful.”