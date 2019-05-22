Refugee Festival Scotland back for its 19th year with events galore in Dundee

Refugee Festival Scotland is back for its 19th year with a packed programme of events across Dundee.

The theme of this year’s festival is “Making Art, Making Home”, and is set to showcase the talents, creativity and resilience of new artists and community groups from across Dundee.

The festival celebrates and supports the diversity of our local communities and the contribution refugees make to Scotland’s cultural life – the food and drink, music and poetry, dance, visual art, language and ideas that refugees bring with them when they begin new lives in Scotland.

Soizig Carey, Arts and Cultural Development Officer at Scottish Refugee Council, and producer of Refugee Festival Scotland, says: “The whole point of our festival is about opening up doors and creating opportunities for people from different backgrounds to meet and get to know each other.

“It’s a really positive celebration of the skills, talents and creativity of people making their homes and rebuilding their lives in Scotland.

“The festival gives audiences the chance to say welcome to people who have recently arrived in Scotland and to be part of a positive movement of friendship and solidarity with people seeking safety here.

“This year’s programme is bursting with creativity and we’re convinced audiences will leave feeling inspired and uplifted.”