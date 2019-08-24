Refreshing hospitality and delicious dishes on the menu at Perth Road’s Don Michele

I am open to trying most things but, I must admit, Italian food is the way to my heart.

I am a bit of a nut when it comes to eating all things pasta, risotto and pizza, I can’t get enough of the stuff.

And it doesn’t stop there – olives, wine, cheese, meats and desserts. If it’s from Italy, I’ll probably like it.

Whether I’m actually any good at cooking it is another thing altogether and not for me to say. Which is why, sometimes, it’s nice to treat yourself and a willing onlooker to a meal out and let the professionals take care of business.

And, from what I’d heard prior to sampling their dishes myself, Italian cuisine in Dundee doesn’t come much better or more authentic than at Don Michele.

Situated on Perth Road in the West End and owned by former Dundee Stars player Paddy Lochi, the family-run restaurant started out with just five tables and has only grown slightly since.

Cosy and welcoming, with traditional decor of framed pictures of Italian icons adorning the walls, the scene was nicely set for a fine evening.

Such was my giddiness at being in this sort of environment, a couple of glasses of house red wine (£16.95 for the bottle) were swiftly necked and, well, we forgot to actually order starters.

© DC Thomson

A disappointing and self-inflicted opener from us but, oblivious to the error, imagine our confusion when the waiter brought out our main course orders right away.

Not to worry, though, because everything looked and smelled sublime.

In an attempt to try something slightly different from the usual pasta or spaghetti fare, I’d opted for the special gnocchi dish (£15.95).

With boiled potato-based balls of pasta, glistening in a creamy sauce and laced with wild mushrooms, it was a delight. It was also vegetarian and, if not for the cream, was surely somewhat healthy?

Moreover, it was very garlicky, but I like that, so no complaints here.

My accomplice for the evening opted for something similar in the pollo funghi e crema (£16.95), after finally giving up trying to pronounce it correctly.

© DC Thomson

After sampling some, I can safely say I got food envy at not ordering the chicken breast with creamy white wine sauce, onion and mushroom myself.

The regret was tangible but, with dessert to come, I knew I could redeem myself.

I did so by sticking to what I know and love best – Italian classics.

And my all-time favourite sweet has to be tiramisu (£5.95). Thick layers of coffee-soaked lady fingers, mascarpone cheese mix and chocolate, served chilled in a tall glass bowl went down a treat.

For the lady, the lemon cheesecake (£5.95) – another favourite of mine – though there were no regrets over choice this time.

Now this is no guarantee for when you check in to Don Michele, which you should do, but our night enjoyed a very special ending.

As a sports writer, and my companion being a big ice hockey fan, we revelled in speaking to owner Lochi about his career and Stars’ fortunes for the season ahead. He couldn’t have been nicer and more honest with us, his hospitality was as refreshing and wholesome as his food.

That experience is certainly something you won’t get with a homemade lasagne and that alone makes Don Michele well worth a visit.