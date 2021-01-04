A fuming customer abused a shopkeeper after claiming he had fallen ill after eating a pie from his store.

Reece Savery claimed that he became unwell because a member of staff at Haldane Stores, Haldane Avenue, hadn’t used gloves or tongs to handle the pie.

The 28-year-old later challenged shop owner Balbil Sharma to a fight before knocking over rolls from the counter.

Prosecutor Sue Ruta told Dundee Sheriff Court that Savery raised his concerns with a member of staff at 11am on May 11 after having bought the pie a few days prior.

She said: “The accused seemed to think that given the Covid-19 situation it had been contaminated by the staff member.

“Attempts were made to reassure the accused but he began shouting threats that were violent in nature.”

© Kris Miller

Savery challenged Mr Sharma to a fight outside the shop before shouting: “I’ll knock your head off.”

He was asked to leave before knocking the rolls to the ground from the till area.

Savery, of Forres Avenue, admitted shouting, swearing, acting aggressively and making threats of violence towards Mr Sharma before knocking over a basket containing food.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond QC deferred sentence on Savery until later this month for social work reports to be prepared.

