Redundancy talks begin with jobs under threat at Dundee Rep

Actors, dancers and other stage staff risk losing their jobs at Dundee Rep as the theatre tries to cut costs.

The Tele has learned that a 60-day redundancy consultation between theatre bosses and unions is under way.

It is not known exactly how many jobs could be affected but the unions involved in talks represent dancers, performers and stage management staff at the Tay Square theatre.

It is understood the future of the Rep is not at risk.

A spokesman for the Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre said the consultation started last week and was part of a process the theatre was going through because of recent financial difficulties.

He said: “I can confirm consultation has started with staff and unions. This could involve potential job losses at the award-winning theatre.

“In order to ensure we can meet our future strategic objectives and plans for our two world-class ensembles, we are proposing to restructure the organisation.

“A 60-day consultation period with staff and unions has started.

“We are committed to working constructively with all involved.”

A spokesman for the actors’ union Equity said: “We have just begun a 60-day redundancy consultation process with management at Dundee Rep.

“This is part of longer-term plans by the theatre involving restructuring.”

The spokesman confirmed that the union is representing performers, dancers and stage management staff.

He added: “We are currently consulting with members.

“Theatre management is having to make a 6% saving to the wage bill and we are working with them to achieve that with as few job losses as possible.”