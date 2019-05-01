Reduced hours in Dundee and Angus ‘not a precursor to closure’ say bank bosses

A bank which is set to reduce opening hours at branches in Dundee and other parts of Tayside has given reassurances that the affected banks will not be closed in the near future.

TSB announced last month that its branches on Lochee High Street and on Arbroath Road in Craigiebank will move to a reduced service in July.

Each of the branches affected will open three days a week – Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Other TSBs set to be impacted include its branches in Carnoustie, Arbroath, Brechin and Montrose.

Lochee councillors Alan Ross and Roisin Smith met with representatives from TSB to discuss the future implications of the changes.

In a joint statement, the councillors said they had been reassured that the change to a three-day week would not be a “stepping stone” to closures.

They said: “Following a discussion with the TSB, we can confirm we have been told categorically that the reduction in opening hours is in no way a stepping stone to a closure of the Lochee branch.

“It is disappointing that the branch will not be open on as many days during the week but the new opening hours have been designed around the current usage of the branch.

“While we appreciate that many of our constituents would prefer to see the branch retain its current opening hours, it is reassuring that it will remain part of the local community.”