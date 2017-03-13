The expansion of Perth’s oldest jewellers, and one of the city’s longest-established family businesses, is taking shape with a major redevelopment now under way.

Work has begun at T Paterson Jeweller on the High Street, converting the existing shop and the adjacent former Campus Sports into one larger store.

Over the coming weeks, both shops will be stripped out, a new frontage installed, and arcaded windows installed.

Managing director Derek Paterson believes the work should be completed by the early summer.

“We’re delighted to say that everything is now in place for the building works to properly begin,” he said.

“We hope to keep disruption to a minimum and my team and I are doing all we can to keep everything running as smoothly as possible.”

Mr Paterson, whose great-great-great grandfather Thomas founded the business in 1832 and moved to the current location around 1870, said that the venture was an emotional one.

“I have the support of my father, David, and my staff, and know the shop will look fantastic when it’s finished,” he added.