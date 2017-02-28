A Dundee housing estate is set to be modernised and redeveloped.

The Ellengowan estate was built in 1925, and although said to be popular with tenants, the homes fall below modern standards.

Northern Housing Company, who own and manage the tenancies at Ellengowan Drive, is part of the Hillcrest Group.

Director of development and new business at Hillcrest, David Zwirlein, said: “This decision was based on a wide range of criteria and one of the overarching principles of the redevelopment is the desire to offer existing tenants a new home within Ellengowan.

“The redevelopment will take around 12 months to plan.”