Redeployed Dundee City Council workers say new roles have brought a ‘rewarding experience’

City council parking attendants, swimming teachers and council managers have said their redeployment to help deliver essential services to Dundee’s most vulnerable during the corornavirus pandemic has been a rewarding experience.

Dozens of employees have been deployed to help during the Covid-19 crisis, with their new roles seeing them make an impact on the lives of the most needy in the community.

Tasks that are being carried out range from health and social care, to deliveries and supporting essential child care.

The deployments have been organised as part of the city’s response to the crisis. It has included matching people with roles based on skills and qualifications, and is supported by training as required.

Among those to be deployed away from her “day job” is Katie Bruce, who normally works as a parking attendant but is currently delivering medicines to people in need.

She said: “I put myself forward because I’m fit and healthy and able to help. I feel sorry for those who don’t have family or friends around to help.

© Supplied

“I pick up from the pharmacy and deliver to people’s doors, while following the safe distancing guidelines. It’s fantastic – lots of people keep telling me ‘you don’t understand how much you’re helping me’.”

Anna Turfus has swapped her swimming teacher duties to delivering shopping and meals across the city.

Anna said: “It has been great working with a totally different age group within the community which I would never have experienced if I hadn’t volunteered to be deployed.

© Supplied

“It was hard at first going into a totally different working environment, but knowing how valued my help within the community is during these unprecedented times is what has kept me going.

“The staff members which I have worked alongside couldn’t be any nicer and have really helped me learn the routes and allowed me the time to find my feet. I have enjoyed every minute of it so far.”

Discover Work manager Karen Gunn is using her managerial skills to coordinate the council’s community food response.

While she admits that the new role is challenging, she feels good about helping the city through the tough times as she works with colleagues across the council, Dundee Bairns, and Tayside Contracts to deliver food provision during the holidays.

© Supplied

She said: “It’s the most demanding role I’ve ever taken on. It has been intensely busy at times as everything needs sorted immediately.

“I am ever so glad I was asked to do this and feel that I am helping to get our citizens through this crisis.”

Active Schools Coordinator Gareth Dailly is currently helping look after children in Community Support Centres.

© Supplied

He said: “I volunteered because I don’t have any underlying health issues that I am aware of and I wanted to give back to the front line workers by providing them with free child care so they can get on with their jobs knowing that their children are happy, fit and active. I find it really rewarding.”

The work of those in redeployment roles has been praised by council leader John Alexander, who insisted the flexibility shown has been “tremendous”.

He said: “The deployment of people into lifeline roles has been essential to our response to what is an unprecedented situation.

“I know that those receiving medicines, essential childcare or the range of other emergency responses will be hugely grateful, and I want to place on record my thanks to them and all the other council workers, partners’ staff and volunteers rallying round in these difficult times.”