Community leaders in Mill o’ Mains have said they are concerned red tape will delay plans to erect temporary accommodation to replace a pavilion destroyed by fire.

Local residents have been told that a working party is to be formed to discuss how to replace the facility, which burned down last month, in the long-term.

Following a meeting on Wednesday, Jim Malone, former chairman of Mill o’ Mains Tenants and Residents’ Association, said those present were told by council officers that everything was being done to provide facilities for the community.

Mr Malone said they have been gifted two temporary structures to use and had been asking the city council for permission to erect them at Mill o’ Mains.

He added: “Residents are unimpressed with the response to their concerns regarding temporary accommodation from Dundee City Council.

“Basically, it seems that red tape is causing problems.

“We finally received a response from the council stating that it may not be possible to allow this to go ahead.”

The letter to residents from the council said: “The placing of a portacabin will require foundations to be laid.

“A building warrant application will also require to be made in respect of the foundations and the building itself.”

The letter said the electricity supply on site has been disconnected and an application to SSE for reconnection is required to be made.

It added: “This normally takes approximately 12 weeks.

“The water supply has also been disconnected and an application to Scottish Water for reconnection will also require to be made.

“Again, this normally takes approximately 12 weeks.

“Application for a new drainage connection will also require to be made.

“Accordingly, locating and servicing a modular building on the site will require the foregoing actions to be completed before the building can become operational.

“This is to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all users of the facility.”

Dundee City Council has been asked to comment but have yet to do so.