Red Lichties were brilliant but Shankland was the difference, says Arbroath boss Campbell

Dick Campbell says it’s about time the Championship took Arbroath seriously as he hailed a “brilliant” performance from his players, despite a 2-1 defeat at Dundee United.

The Red Lichties were minutes away from a first league victory at Tannadice since 1958 before Lawrence Shankland’s late double.

Campbell said: “I can’t fault our players. I felt we were by far the better team and restricted them to playing long passes. Our game plan was to do exactly that and let the fans do the rest.

“My players were brilliant. I’m not a manager to feel sorry for myself. We’ve lost three points in the last few minutes of the game.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

“It’s been a good start from last season’s League One champions, however Campbell says there’s a long way to go this campaign.

“We’ve not done anything yet. We’ve played six games and got eight points,” he added.

“But I think Arbroath’s got a good team and good players, and it’s time people realised that.

“Very few teams will come to Tannadice and play like we did, particularly in the second half.

“We caused them loads of problems and, for a part-time team, the difference was Lawrence Shankland. Our defensive record has been phenomenal. I’m just gutted that we conceded those two late goals.

“But we take so many positives going into the next game, that’s for sure.”

On goalscorer Shankland, he said: “That’s what he does for a living, he’s so prolific.

“He scores goals for fun. His wages are probably more than my whole team put together!”