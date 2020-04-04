Red Cross hope to recruit community volunteers in Dundee to help during the coronavirus crisis

Dundee residents are being encouraged to become Red Cross volunteers to help tackle the coronavirus.

The first minister issued a call urging people to sign up to become community reserve volunteers with the British Red Cross.

These reserve volunteers will be called upon to take food, medicine and essential supplies to vulnerable people in their community who are unable to leave their homes during the lock down.

Norman McKinley, executive director of UK operations for the British Red Cross, said thousands have already signed up to become community reserve volunteers, and said he hopes the people of Dundee will join the call to support vulnerable people.

He said: “We are hoping to get even more Dundonians signed up to help this week.

“I have no doubt the people of Dundee, like everywhere else, are already going out of their way to find people who are vulnerable and isolated and doing everything they can to check up on their neighbours.

“This new campaign will help even more people in Dundee to make sure as many people as possible are supported, particularly if they are stuck in their home.

“We will need to find the most vulnerable people in Dundee who are in self isolation and those who are on the margins to make sure they don’t fall through the net.

“Things such as making sure everyone has enough food and water are important, but also simple things like someone might be worried they can’t take their dog for a walk, or are worried they will run out of cat food.

“I think these volunteers are going to be incredibly important in the coming weeks.

“We are already seeing the huge impact Covid-19 is having across the whole country, but we have kindness in all local communities.”

Those who want to sign up to be a community reserve volunteer with the British Red Cross can sign up online at readyscotland.org and in the coming weeks they will be called upon to do their bit in their local community.