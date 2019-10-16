Red Cross launches volunteer appeal to help people in Dundee who use wheelchairs

The British Red Cross in Dundee has launched an appeal to find volunteers with good people skills who can spare a few hours a week to help people when they need a wheelchair.

Mobility aids service manager Lesley Kerr said: “When someone is recovering from an accident or has less mobility due to an illness, having a wheelchair can help them complete daily tasks around the house and get out and about.

“A wheelchair can make the difference between being stuck at home and getting out there living life.

“Volunteers use their people skills to support people at what can often be a very difficult time.

“As well as finding the right wheelchair, they provide much-needed emotional support and understanding.

“We are looking for compassionate people of all ages and backgrounds with a couple of hours to spare each week, who would like to do something really positive for the local community.

“We are especially keen to fill essential customer-facing roles and also need drivers who can deliver wheelchairs to people’s homes.”

To apply, visit redcross.org.uk and search “wheelchair volunteer”, contact the Red Cross volunteer recruitment team at wheelchair volunteer@redcross.org.uk, call 01227 864712, or pop into your local Red Cross shop.