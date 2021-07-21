Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, July 21st 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Angus

Red Arrows: World-famous jets set to fly over Angus – all you need to know

By Bryan Copland
July 21, 2021, 8:55 am Updated: July 21, 2021, 9:11 am

The Red Arrows are set to fly above Angus on Wednesday morning.

The world-famous jets will make their way over Arbroath and Montrose as they head for Lossiemouth – where they are taking part in displays later.

According to the UK Military Airshows website, the planes are leaving their base at RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire at 9.35am.

They will then make their way up the east coast, crossing the border into Scotland just after 10am.

The world-famous jets could be seen in the skies over Angus. Photo by Paul Grover/Shutterstock.

The jets will fly over the water off the coast of Fife before travelling above Angus.

They are expected to fly over Arbroath at around 10.11am before passing near Inverkeillor at 10.13am and Montrose at 10.14am.

They will then land at Lossiemouth at around 10.25am where they will take part in a family day before performing over Peterhead on Wednesday evening.

The timings and route are subject to change due to the weather – which is set to be overcast – or other requirements.