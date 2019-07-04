Red Arrows to fly over Dundee before 11am, en route to RAF Lossiemouth

The Red Arrows will be passing over Dundee this morning around 10.50am.

The Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, known as the Red Arrows, are one of the world’s most famous aerobatic display teams.

They will be flying above the City of Discovery en route from Scampton to RAF Lossiemouth, and are expected to pass between 10.50am and 11am.

Flying distinctive Hawk fast-jets, the team is made up of pilots, engineers and essential support staff with frontline, operational experience.

Together, they demonstrate the excellence and capabilities of the Royal Air Force and the Service’s skilled, talented people.

With their trademark Diamond Nine shape and combination of close formations and precision flying, the Red Arrows have been displaying since 1965.