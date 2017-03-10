Recycling overhaul for 24,000 houses in Dundee

Around 24,000 homes across Dundee are set to receive new recycling bins as the council bids to meet its 50% target.

Dundee City Council has written to residents in West Ferry, Craigie, Maryfield, Fintry, Douglas and Whitfield as it prepares to roll out a revised kerbside scheme.

Under the new system, residents will have three kerbside bins — the existing blue one for paper and card, a burgundy one for metals, plastics and cartons, and a grey one for all other household waste.

Any kerbside glass collections will be withdrawn and replaced with expanded “bring sites” at locations such as recycling centres and supermarkets.

The move, which begins on April 24, will also impact tenements and flatted accommodation, with communal bins being introduced for each type of recycling.

Neighbourhood services convener John Alexander said the new services were being implemented under guidelines introduced by the Scottish Government, adding that information sessions would be held to explain the changes.

He said: “The next phase of changes to waste and recycling services, being implemented as a result of the Household Recycling Charter for Scotland, are due to be introduced on April 24.

“The letters give information on the new services and detail a number of drop-in sessions scheduled across these areas from the March 14 until March 24.

“These drop-in sessions will be manned by staff from the waste section who will be happy to answer any resident queries and pass on further details relating to the new services.”

Mr Alexander previously said the changes would help the council achieve a 50% recycled waste target by 2018, as it aims to catch up with neighbouring local authorities’ better performances.

Rose Barton, who lives in Craigie, welcomed the changes, saying residents had a responsibility to recycle.

She said: “It’s all about re-educating people. We’ve all got to do our bit.

“You eventually do it without thinking.

“It’s just a case of getting into the habit, like when we had to start taking carrier bags to the shops.”

The drop-in information sessions begin next week across the roll-out area.

The first sessions are at Forthill Primary on Tuesday from 6pm to 8pm, Ballumbie Primary from 6pm to 8pm on Thursday and at Craigiebarns Primary on Friday March 17 at from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.

The following week, Douglas Library hosts a session on Monday March 20 from 5.30pm to 7.30pm, Morgan Academy on Tuesday March 21 from 5pm to 7pm, and Fintry Library from 3pm to 5pm on Friday March 24.