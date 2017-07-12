Residents in Kirkton have been left mystified after recycling bins vanished just hours after being installed in the area.

The recycling points had been placed at pre-planned locations throughout the area last week, but folk were scratching their heads when they watched council staff move them soon after.

The Tele headed out to see the scale of the problem and out of 20 listed sites on the council’s website in the Kirkton and Downfield areas, 13 were missing.

Dundee City Council has now revealed that it has decided to move some bins from areas of the city where they are “not needed” into those that do require them more urgently.

A spokesman said they are still waiting on further bins being delivered by the manufacturer.

Stephen Cragg, secretary of Kirkton Community and Safety Partnership, said the move was “bizarre”.

He said: “What we’ve been told by residents is that the bins were installed then they were taken away one day.

“The staff at Kirkton Bakery actually watched the council staff take the bin away right in front of them with no explanation.

“Because of what has happened, the bins at Tesco and Asda have been overflowing and Tesco actually said ‘stop putting bottles here’.

“I could understand if the council were just a bit slow in rolling the bins out, but to do that and then take them away again is just bizarre.”

A spokesman for Dundee City Council said: “As we have previously explained we are waiting for a number of bins to be delivered by the manufacturer.

“Meanwhile, existing bins, not needed in other parts of the city, are being moved but they need to be fitted with different coloured lids to help people to recycle materials correctly.

“That is being done as quickly as possible and the provision of sites will match the information on the council’s website as soon as possible.”

When told of the council’s response, Mr Cragg said: “Why are they not needed in Kirkton?

“If we don’t need them, then why did they roll them out in the first place?

“Our view tends to be that Kirkton is being overlooked once again and somewhere else is deemed as more important.

“We are very disappointed that we are not seen as important enough.”