One of the busiest lifeboat stations in the country has launched a recruitment drive for a new operations manager.

Broughty Ferry RNLI station is on the lookout for a volunteer deputy launching authority, who would help with the safe operation of several aspects of the boat launch.

Applicants need to live within three miles of the station and be aged 17-70.

A spokesman for the Broughty Ferry lifeboat said: “We are looking for a willing and available volunteer to authorise launch of the lifeboats.

“You would also provide leadership in the absence of the lifeboat operations manager or as delegated and ensure that all operational activities are carried out to maintain the lifeboats and all associated equipment in a constant state of readiness for launching on service.

“If you are a team player with leadership skills and local maritime knowledge, this could be the role for you. You should live or work within three miles of the station and be between 17 and 70.

“Please apply online at rnli.org/volroles.”

The Broughty Ferry lifeboat was named the busiest boat in Scotland for a second year in a row back in May, after dealing with a total of 92 call-outs in 2016.

The station’s all-weather lifeboat was launched 33 times, with the smaller inshore lifeboat called upon 59 times.