Recovery Walk: Day of remembrance and support to go ahead in Perth this weekend

A Recovery Walk to remember those lost to addiction and suicide will go ahead in Perth this weekend.

Organised by Recovery Walk Scotland, the event will also offer additional mental health support.

Numerous local mental health organisations will come together on Saturday to raise greater awareness of the help available.

Beginning from the North Inch, the walk will take participants across the city centre, with stalls from organisations including Lighthouse for Perth and Andy’s Man Club on hand to provide further information on their services.

What will happen on the day?

The day will be split into three parts: the Roses in the Tay ceremony, the walk, and the Recovery Village and Festival.

The ceremony will remember those lost to addiction and suicide, with roses being placed in the river.

The walk itself will begin at noon, beginning and ending at the North Inch.

The Recovery Village and Festival, also being held at the North Inch, will see speakers including Scottish Government Minister for Drug Policy Angela Constance.

What are local organisations saying?

Perth and Kinross mental health organisations have been working incessantly to support local people.

Manager of Lighthouse for Perth Sharon Thomas said: “Throughout the Covid pandemic we have all been working to support people in recovery from addiction, mental health and all other areas of recovery.

“Never has it been so important to give people hope that they can recover, they do have a future and they can look forward.

“Here at the Lighthouse, we have seen a marked increase in our community with people struggling with mental health and they need this day of celebration as it serves as a reminder as to how far they have come.

“Recovery is not celebrated enough as there is still too much stigma around addiction and mental health but what better way to highlight and overcome the stigma than a day of celebration with all recovery agencies coming together in our city.”

Alex McClintock of Andy’s Man Club believes the walk will highlight that there is always somewhere to turn for support.

He said: “The Recovery Walk coming to Perth is huge and it’s going to be an amazing celebration of recovery from addiction and mental health.

“It’s a chance for the people of Perth and Kinross to come together and celebrate recovery by walking through the city and shouting about all these amazing organisations out there doing some real hard work and helping people in their recovery.

“I personally am buzzing to be involved in the walk and hope that the walk leads to a permanent recovery community in Perth and Kinross working together to show that it’s a positive place for recovery.”

Anyone who wishes to attend can sign up on Eventbrite.