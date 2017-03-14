Young bands and songwriters are being invited to apply to record at a state-of-the-art studio in Dundee.

Gardyne Theatre Recording Studios are searching for 10 new artists to apply for the Youth Music Initiative, a mentoring programme which culminates in the recording of music to a CD, showcasing their work.

The initiative is now in its fourth year and is open to musicians aged 14-25.

Deacon Blue frontman Ricky Ross said: “This project is a fantastic initiative to support young musicians at the start of their careers.

“A career in live music can be challenging and it is great to know that Tayside musicians can be supported in these early stages.”